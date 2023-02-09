PDP Alleges Fresh Moves to Use APC Lawmakers to Disrupt Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged fresh moves by the presidential campaign council (PCC) of APC to derail the 2023 general election and put the country’s democracy in jeopardy. It also alleged that the ruling party had been intercepting and storing the new naira notes for the purpose of vote-buying.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the party’s national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, claimed that there was reliable information about how Tinubu allegedly instructed his allies in the National Assembly to call a new plenary session and use the chambers as platforms to promote inflammatory speeches in an effort to inflame the political climate and make it appear that elections could not be held in the nation.

The main opposition party criticised the APC campaign for allegedly using compromised senators and representatives to agitate the political climate and scuttle the election process.

“This is in furtherance of the alleged scheme by the APC presidential campaign to use all means, including the APC leadership of the National Assembly, to orchestrate security situations that will justify its reported demands to postpone elections as a prelude to the derailment of the electoral process, having realised it has no chance in the elections,” Ologunagba said.

“Our party has been informed of a dishonest design by the APC leadership in both chambers of the National Assembly to reconvene plenary under the pretext of being concerned about the hardship faced by Nigerians due to the scarcity of new naira notes, which is caused and made worse by the exposed sinister diversion of new naira notes by the Tinubu campaign.”

Further information, according to the party spokesperson, suggested that the APC campaign was allegedly intercepting new naira notes for the purpose of buying votes. The spokesperson also claimed that the APC leadership in the National Assembly had been instructed to use their legislative tools to pressure and compromise financial institutions to give in to their cash diversion agenda.

The APC leadership of the National Assembly recently made a statement in an effort to defend their decision to call a special session of the National Assembly at this time, and Nigerians can clearly see the true motivation behind that statement, he continued.

