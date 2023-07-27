PDP Accuses APC of Grounding Nigerian Economy

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of grounding the Nigerian economy. The party claims that the APC has failed to fulfill its promises to the people and instead has plunged the country into an economic crisis.

In a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP alleges that the APC has “wrecked the economy” and “left Nigerians in poverty.” The party points to the rising inflation rate, declining value of the naira, and high unemployment rate as evidence of the APC’s economic mismanagement.

The PDP also accuses the APC of “looting the treasury” and “enriching themselves at the expense of the people.” Consequently, the party calls on the APC to “resign” and allow a new government to take over.

The PDP’s accusations come at a time when the country is facing several economic challenges. Currently, the inflation rate stands at a 17-year high, the value of the naira has fallen to a record low, and the unemployment rate is at 33%.

The APC has denied the PDP’s accusations, dismissing them as “playing politics” with the economy. Instead, the APC attributes the country’s economic problems to “global factors” and states that the government is “taking steps” to address them.

However, the PDP’s accusations have resonated with many Nigerians, who are increasingly frustrated with the state of the economy. A recent poll revealed that 70% of Nigerians believe that the economy is in bad shape.

The PDP’s accusations are likely to add to the pressure on the APC government, which is already facing multiple challenges, including the security crisis in the north-east and ongoing fuel scarcity.

It remains to be seen whether the PDP’s accusations will force the APC government to resign. However, the accusations have certainly put the government on the defensive and raised questions about its ability to manage the economy.

