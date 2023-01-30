PDP Accuses APC Killer-Thugs For Attack On Their Governorship Candidate In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the top opposition parties in Nigeria, the People’s Democratic Party, has accused the ruling party for attack on their governorship candidate that led to the untimely death of three persons in Surulere, Lagos State.

According to Dailypost, Olajide Adeniran popularly known as Jandor, the PDP governorship candidate was in the Surulere area of Lagos State to observe the Jumat prayers on Friday.

Hakeem Amode, the Publicity Secretary State, said the attacks is unacceptable. Amode claims that the attack was perpetrated by sponsored APC thugs who were alerted of Jandor’s visitation in the stated area. He went on to lament on the locking of the gates leading to the neighbourhood and intimidation of residents.

The Chairman of Media and Publicity, JandorFunke 2023 Governorship Campaign wrote, “the attack against the PDP was the latest in a series and clear evidence of APC high-handedness and imperialism rule”.

The PDP urged president Buhari to tackle the undemocratic practice of APC in Lagos State, against opposition parties.

