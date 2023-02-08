This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Accuses APC and Tinubu of Planning to Swap N22.5bn Stashed Old Naira Notes for Vote-buying

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, are planning to swap N22.5 billion stashed away in old naira notes for new ones in Kano State.

A statement by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the intended swap was part of a plan to actualize the ruling party’s vote-buying plans in the elections.

The statement added the APC’s currency swap plan was to blame for the biting cash scarcity in the country, noting that the plan was being coordinated in the Northwest zone by two APC State governors, who incidentally have been very vocal in their criticisms and lamentations about the Naira redesign policy.

Ologunagba further disclosed that arrangements have been concluded by the party’s leaders to move a substantial part of the old naira notes from Kano to Lagos State to swap them with new ones.

He said:

“The PDP has been made aware that the N22.5 billion in old N1000 notes was allegedly kept in a Kano State Government facility before being moved to a particular old generation and a certain new generation bank, where the regional heads were contacted by the APC presidential campaign to swap the old notes with new ones.

“Further information revealed that the cash is being warehoused by the Tinubu Campaign for vote buying in Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa, and Sokoto States. A particular APC State governor is reported to have taken delivery of N500 million new Naira notes to actualize the vote buying plot.”

The party, therefore, demanded action by the security agencies and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop the alleged APC’s sinister plot and recover the money.

Earlier, the party had alerted Nigerians that some corrupt APC leaders were compromising the system to mop up the new banknotes ahead of the presidential election for their plans to buy votes.

But reacting to the allegations by the PDP, the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, challenged the PDP to prove with evidence that they are true, noting that making senseless allegations every passing day has now become the hallmark of the main opposition party’s campaign.

Source: ThisDay newspaper

