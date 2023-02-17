PDP 2023: South-West PDP Back Atiku After G-5 Defiance

According to information sourced from The Punch, the Southwest of the PDP has expressed readiness to work for the victory of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party in the forthcoming presidential election on 25th February. It will interest you to note that this is coming barely 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State disclosed that the G-5 governors had crossed the rubicon and were no longer disposed to brokering peace with the national leadership of the PDP.

It was gathered that Wike explained that contrary to innuendos that the G-5 were working at cross-purposes, the group, he maintained, had remained intact and their impact would be felt in the aftermath of the presidential election. Wike revealed this during a media chat in his state capital Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The Southwest region of the PDP revealed that it has resolved to back Atiku Abubakar for several reasons namely: His agenda of restructuring resonates and align with the aspiration of their region. The Southwest made it clear by saying, “Atiku has the best economic agenda and the contenders to revive Nigeria as a united and prosperous nation. His experience is needed to take back the country from the mess and chaos APC has plunged it into. His national outlook is required as a bridge builder to make Nigeria great again.”

