In a recent tweet on his official Twitter handle, Daniel Bwala made a statement praising the President, referring to him as a sharp leader who values the European Union’s opinion and aims to appease them. Bwala pointed out that those whom the EU labels as “CERTIFIED MERCHANTS OF FAKE NEWS” were denied ministerial positions by Tinubu, a prominent political figure.

This tweet has sparked debates among citizens, with some lauding the President’s diplomatic approach and commitment to international relations. Others, however, have expressed concerns about the influence of external entities on domestic decisions and the potential implications for freedom of the press.

The President’s stance on the EU’s opinion and its impact on ministerial appointments remains a subject of interest, prompting discussions on the balance between global engagement and safeguarding national sovereignty. As the conversation continues, citizens eagerly await further clarifications from the government on their foreign policy approach and media engagement.

