Paying party agents at polling units not vote-buying – NNPP Spokesman

A spokesman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, said paying party agents on election duty is not voter-buying.

Johnson stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s live programme, The 2023 Verdict, monitored by our correspondent.

A portion of the revenue generated from the sale of the forms, according to the NNPP chieftain, “will be used on logistics on election days, either to bring your people to the collation centre or what have you, to operate situation rooms, internet, etc.”

“Paying poll workers is now essentially standard in every nation. For example, in the United States, canvassers are paid.

The NNPP spokesperson stated that although some party supporters would opt to perform their duties without payment, given how the country’s citizens have been “impoverished” over the past eight years, party agents wouldn’t mind receiving a “stipend” for serving as the party’s eyes at polling places.

“You have someone sitting there for God only knows how many hours and you expect that person to come out with a result sheet and you expect that person to object to anything weird at the polling places, thus, most of the time, you do pay them,” he stated.

“Some people will claim I’m a member of this party, but I don’t want it,” the speaker said. Unfortunately, Nigerians are today more destitute than ever after seven or eight years.

Thus, you’ll come across folks who tell you: “Yeah, I belong to this party, but if I can get paid for sitting still for seven hours and serving as your eyes, then so be it. That’s not the same as pressuring me to cast my vote for you. Completely different

A few days before the elections, John warned Nigerians to expect some significant announcements from celebrities promoting Kwankwaso.

The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will exploit his “advantage” in the 19 northern states and five southern states to edge out his rivals, according to Johnson, who also predicted a run-off in the presidential election on February 25. According to Vanguard report.

