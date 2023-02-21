This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pay back APC for anguish they caused, Atiku/Okowa Campaign tells Nigerians

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has called on Nigerians to see Saturday’s presidential election as an opportunity to pay back the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the anguish, pain, sufferings, mass killings and untold hardships they caused in the almost eight years of their administration.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in which it urged citizens to recompense the APC with a humiliating defeat for its “wickedness” by voting enmasse for the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, “who embodies the hope for a new lease of life in our country.”

“Our campaign underscores that Nigerians cannot afford to gloss over the terrible experiences that they have been forced to undergo in almost eight years of APC, the administration that Tinubu claimed to have unilaterally imposed onto our nation,” the statement continued.

The APC took pleasure in watching the killing of innocent Nigerians, including the massacre of our youths during the EndSars Protest in October 2020. Nigerians should go to the polls determined to exact revenge on the APC and Tinubu for the destruction they caused by allowing terrorists and marauders to kill and maim our compatriots, rape our women, and force Nigerians into slavery in their own country.

The APC also brought in a government that was almost fascist and imposed a horrific siege mentality on the populace, turning our country into a vast killing field.

The arrogant, abusive, insensitive, corrupt, and incompetent APC and its presidential candidate ruthlessly pillaged our national patrimony, turned our revenue-generating agencies into their cash cows, destroyed our once-vibrant economy, which was previously rated as one of the fastest growing in the world, ruined our productive sectors, took away jobs from our youths, and turned our nation into the Poverty capital of the world.

