NEWS

Pay Attention To Your Woman So That They Won’t Give You Another Person’s DNA Result – Blessing CEO

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read

Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has advised men to pay attention to their women so that they won’t give them another person’s DNA result. According to Okoro Blessing, a woman is drifting away or cheating the moment she starts getting silent.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

“As a man, you need to understand what you want. Arguments and nagging doesn’t mean you should break up your marriage. When your wife or girlfriend argues with you, she still loves you.

The moment they become silent, it means they are drifting away or cheating on you. You should pay attention to your woman so that they won’t give you another person’s DNA result.”

Click the LINK to watch the video (9:20)

In my opinion, men have a responsibility of being conscious to the needs and concerns of their wives because attention is what a lot of women need. When they don’t find attention from their spouse, they may get involved in delicate activities that brings out their promiscuous nature.

starlite (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘There Is No Francophone Country In Africa Where France Does Not Have A Battalion There -Bode George

4 mins ago

Police Summon: PDP Asserts APC’s Intimidation Can’t Prevent Uzodinma’s Defeat

13 mins ago

How To Rock Your Native Outfits Like A Queen In Your Next Occasion

14 mins ago

Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Tweet After Hearing About The Death Of Pastor Odukoya

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button