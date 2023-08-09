Pay Attention To Your Woman So That They Won’t Give You Another Person’s DNA Result – Blessing CEO

Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has advised men to pay attention to their women so that they won’t give them another person’s DNA result. According to Okoro Blessing, a woman is drifting away or cheating the moment she starts getting silent.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

“As a man, you need to understand what you want. Arguments and nagging doesn’t mean you should break up your marriage. When your wife or girlfriend argues with you, she still loves you.

The moment they become silent, it means they are drifting away or cheating on you. You should pay attention to your woman so that they won’t give you another person’s DNA result.”

Click the LINK to watch the video (9:20)

In my opinion, men have a responsibility of being conscious to the needs and concerns of their wives because attention is what a lot of women need. When they don’t find attention from their spouse, they may get involved in delicate activities that brings out their promiscuous nature.

starlite (

)