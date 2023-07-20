Paul Scholes Names Six Players He Believes Will Dominate The 2023/2024 Premier League Season

As the 2023/2024 Premier League season approaches, many football fans have made predictions regarding the influence new signings and those who are still playing in the Premier League will have.

Former Manchester United player and renowned football pundit Paul Scholes has identified six players he believes will dominate the Premier League in the 2023/2024 season on his verified Twitter handle, saying that the season will be fierce.

According to Scholes, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and new Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will dominate the Premier League next season. He added Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Bukayo Saka to his list of six Premier League players who will dominate next season.

The 2023/2024 Premier League season will begin on August 11, with defending champions Manchester City and newly promoted Burnley facing off.

The Premier League’s ‘big six’ are anticipated to contend for the title as well as a spot in the top four.

