Paul Okoye Slams Senate Over Deadline For Collection Of Old Notes

Singer, Paul Okoye of the P-Square group, has slammed the Nigerian senate for merely pretending to be spokemen for the masses regarding the deadline for the old Naira notes.

The Senate last Tuesday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes from the January 31 deadline to May 31, 2023.

The Senate also urged the CBN to open an exchange window where people that don’t have bank accounts can deposit their old notes.Critising the Senate in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, Okoye claimed that the Federal lawmakers wouldn’t have said anything if the situation didn’t affect them.

He said, “During pandemic, people were hungry, where was the senate when the palliative were discovered? Same government were(sic) hiding food for their citizens, they were silent and dumb because it doesn’t affect them.”Now with the CBN naira redesign they became spokemen for the poor cos it affects them. Imagine there was no election.

The senate and house of Reps have never really stood for the masses, they always come up when it suits their interest. The system of government we’ve had withhold the money from the masses by every possible means (even unemployment) so the masses jump on any little offer they throw on them during elections. Its a control strategy as it has never been about the masses, its always them and after them.

Right now the money is not available for business purposes but lavishly sprayed at parties. They were even hawking the money at some events centers yesterday meanwhile some businesses have shut down for some days now because of the new notes.

Some people can’t go to church or cook today because of the new note. This case is different from palliatives. Most market women transact businesses on daily basis to put food on the table.

