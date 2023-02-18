NEWS

Paul Enenche Warns INEC Officials, Soldiers And Policemen Against Rigging The Election

The General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche, has warned INEC officials, soldiers, and policemen.

In a video on his verified Facebook page, the man of God appreciated the efforts of the security personnel and warned them against compromise. Enenche said, “INEC officials, soldiers, and police men will account for the blood of people in this nation if they rig this coming general election.” He said that security personnel and INEC officials will stand before God on the judgment day. He said that they should add nothing extra to the work that has been committed to their hands but stand and watch so that people won’t manipulate the results of the election under their watch. The Bible says in Proverbs 11:21, “Though hands join in hands, the wicked shall not go unpunished, but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered.”

