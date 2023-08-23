Paul Enenche Give Illustrations To Sow That There Are More Distractions Today than 30 Years Ago

Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke to his members on “The Necessity Of Revival” at International Ministers’ Flaming Fire Conference 2023 DAY 2 Morning Session || Glory Dome, Abuja.

As he spoke about reasons for revival, he said that Revival is necessary because of the massive distractive activities of the end time. He said that there are a lot of activities of distractions that exist in the end time. The last days are loaded with massive distractive activities. Activities that give people an alternative focus.

He then revealed that there are more distractions today than 30 years ago and gives illustration. He said, “How many of you know that there are more distractions today than 30 years ago? Practical example: when I was a University student there was nothing like mobile phone, internet. I mean, when you woke up in the morning you prayed one to 3 hours straight and you finished praying 3 hours straight, you went to class in the morning.”

He then said, “Between break time you are still looking for time to pray. In the evening you retire back to the hostel and rested a bit, continued studying, fasting, tonguing. We did Solemn Assembly 3 days non-stop. We will be praying from morning till evening and just lock up ourselves and nothing like, “let me answer a text message. Let me check my status or someone just chatted me on Facebook.” No WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, nothing.”

Finally, he said, “Those days, spirituality was very hot. You didn’t have a phone that will be ringing when you are praying that will make you think of picking the phone. The devil knows that there is power in unbroken focus.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 3 hour 20 minutes for the sermon

PrayerMedia (

)