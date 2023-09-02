Paul Biya Didn’t Campaign In The Last Election In Cameroon & He Was Announced Winner’ -Odinkalu

Chidi Odinkalu, a Nigerian lawyer and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, made allegations regarding the last election in Cameroon. He asserted in an interview with Arise TV news that democratic processes in Africa have faced recent challenges. He specifically pointed to a crisis in elective governance in Africa characterized by enduring presidencies.

He stated, “When governments obstruct the proper exercise of the people’s choice to renew legitimacy, democratic choices become restricted. This is what is occurring in many countries. Notably, in Cameroon’s last election, Paul Biya did not engage in a campaign, yet he was declared the winner. Observers who witnessed Paul Biya during his last appearance in the United States couldn’t help but feel sympathy for him, as he subjected himself to undignified situations, which no elderly person should have to endure.”

