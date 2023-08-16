Patience Jonathan visits First Lady, pledges support

The wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience, has pledged to support the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to move the country forward, calling on other women to follow suit.

Jonathan gave the assurance on Wednesday during a solidarity visit to the first lady at the presidential villa Abuja.

She congratulated the first lady for the positive effects she has had on Nigerian women’s lives.

As the wife of a former president, she argued that it was crucial for her to encourage and support Mrs. Tinubu in her efforts to advance the country. According to vanguard.

Jonathan thanked women’s organisations for their support of President Bola Tinubu and his wife and urged them to continue supporting the government in order to maintain the nation’s patriotic efforts.

“I am here to support and encourage you because we are one nation and our nation needs to advance. You are one of the women I look up to because you can make Nigerian women proud.

“I will be with you for twenty-four hours. Call me any time, any day. Because this is our country, I’ll work with you to make it better and move it forward. There is nowhere else for us to go.

“We have come and gone when discussing the president. Now is your chance. In order for Nigeria to advance, those of us who have left must help you accomplish what you are here for.

She “carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, and now that she is a First Lady, the sky is her limit,” so please support this government, I beg the women of our nation.

Earlier, the first lady had thanked Jonathan for her help and counsel.

“We praise God that she is here on a visit of solidarity so that we may discuss how to advance the country.

