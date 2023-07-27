Pate And Fagbemi Are Not Part Of The APC; I Don’t See Anything Wrong If They Bring Kwankwaso — Prof Suleiman Abubakar

During an interview with Channels Television, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar, Former minister of national planning, stated that there’s nothing wrong if Sen. Kwankwaso is added to the list of ministers that will serve under President Tinubu because Professor Ali Pate and Lateef Fagbemi are not part of the APC.

He revealed that the people have long been clamouring for a government of national unity and inclusivity and not one of partisanship. He added that people only criticise the government without being aware of any intelligence in the political space.

According to him, “Before now, we’ve been asking for a government of national unity. We have been talking about inclusivity, and people have been advising him to go beyond partisanship. Look for other political parties that have something to offer. What Mr. President sees, you don’t see. What you see, we don’t see. You see, you can be outside there to criticise, to make a statement, and to say a lot of things against the government of the day, but what I see in terms of information and intelligence, we don’t see it. It’s not just as simple as that to say, like, from what we’ve seen so far, Pate was not part of the APC, Fagbemi is not part of the APC, and if today they’re now bringing Kwankwaso on board, I don’t see anything wrong with that. What is important is what you can offer and what you can put on the table. As long as Kwankwaso has what it takes to assist Mr. President in his key agenda of getting this country on track, so be it.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (19:13)

