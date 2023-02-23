Pat Utomi Reveals What Changed After Throwback Video Of Him Emerged Praising Tinubu As Lagos Gov

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For sure, in politics, people change parties as that is what we’ve seen mostly in the build up to the general election in Nigeria and also the ideas they might have about people, whether old or new. In a throwback video which surfaced online, it showed the now Labour Party Chieftain, Pat Utomi praising Tinubu as a governor in Lagos. Pat Utomi in the throwback video said “I think what happened to Lagos was that it got very lucky and got a fellow called Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be Governor in 1999” (video).

Now supporting the Labour Party and their presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, who this morning on Arise , was asked about his opinion on the video and what changed by Reuben Abati. Answering that, Pat Utomi revealed many things had changed, but Tinubu, in his opinion, does not have the mental and physical capacity to govern today. That changed.

He was there in 1999 and he made choices. He could have been on the Obasanjo side but, wasn’t, as he wanted to see a Lagos well governed and, many years later, he doesn’t want a Yar Adua scenario where we are struggling between Seyi and Remi Tinubu, as the country has gone through too much for us to know the truth and pretend that we can manage it.

