Pat Utomi Reacts To Old Video Of Him Saying That Lagos Was Lucky To Have Tinubu As Governor

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Prof. Pat Utomi has reacted to an old video of himself saying that Lagos State was lucky to have the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as governor. While speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Utomi said that many things have changed since he made that statement in the video.

Speaking further, he said that he currently believes Tinubu doesn’t have the physical and mental capacity to lead the country. He clarified that he wanted the best for Lagos at that time but noted that Tinubu doesn’t have the capacity to govern the country now.

“Bola Tinubu, in my opinion, does not have the mental and physical capacity to govern today. I was there in 1999 and I could have been on any side but I wanted to see a Lagos well governed. I don’t want Nigeria in a scenario where we are struggling between Seyi and Remi Tinubu. This country has gone through too much that it is wrong for us to know the truth and pretend that we can manage it.”

While revealing his reasons for supporting Peter Obi, he made it clear that Nigerians found the LP presidential candidate and he provided a new method to birth a new way of doing things in Nigeria.



