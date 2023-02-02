This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pat Utomi Invaded Our Office In Oshodi, We Didn’t Expect That From Him, We’ve Informed The DSS –INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos state, Olusegun Agbaje has recently accused popular Labour Party Politician, Pat Utomi of invading the INEC office in Oshodi and holding an illegal conference within the INEC office.

Photo: Pat Utomi.

The INEC official, in a virtual interview on Channels Television News described Pat Utomi’s action as embarrassing as he revealed that he never expected the politician to do such a thing. He revealed that Pat’s invasion could have led to violence had the people in the office reacted the same way.

He, however, added that the commission has informed security agents about Pat Utomi’s unapproved visit to the office.

In his words she said: “Today in Lagos, Pat Utomi did something we did not expect a senior officer or a senior Nigerian to do. He virtually invaded our office at Oshodi, Isoko Local Government Area, with some people we did not know. He held an illegal press conference inside our office at Oshodi.”

Photo: Olusegun Agbaje.

“Pat Utomi is a senior person, we did not expect that from him. That is an invasion. We have informed the Police accordingly and the DSS about the invasion. It is an act of intolerance on his part. What he did today could have led to violence.”

