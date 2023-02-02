NEWS

Pat Utomi Invaded Our Office In Oshodi, We Didn’t Expect That From Him, We’ve Informed The DSS –INEC

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 52 mins ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pat Utomi Invaded Our Office In Oshodi, We Didn’t Expect That From Him, We’ve Informed The DSS –INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos state, Olusegun Agbaje has recently accused popular Labour Party Politician, Pat Utomi of invading the INEC office in Oshodi and holding an illegal conference within the INEC office.

Photo: Pat Utomi.

The INEC official, in a virtual interview on Channels Television News described Pat Utomi’s action as embarrassing as he revealed that he never expected the politician to do such a thing. He revealed that Pat’s invasion could have led to violence had the people in the office reacted the same way.

He, however, added that the commission has informed security agents about Pat Utomi’s unapproved visit to the office.

In his words she said: “Today in Lagos, Pat Utomi did something we did not expect a senior officer or a senior Nigerian to do. He virtually invaded our office at Oshodi, Isoko Local Government Area, with some people we did not know. He held an illegal press conference inside our office at Oshodi.”

Photo: Olusegun Agbaje.

“Pat Utomi is a senior person, we did not expect that from him. That is an invasion. We have informed the Police accordingly and the DSS about the invasion. It is an act of intolerance on his part. What he did today could have led to violence.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds
News )

#Pat #Utomi #Invaded #Office #Oshodi #Didnt #Expect #Weve #Informed #DSS #INECPat Utomi Invaded Our Office In Oshodi, We Didn’t Expect That From Him, We’ve Informed The DSS –INEC Publish on 2023-02-02 21:19:06



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 52 mins ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Some Elements In The Villa Wanted A Northern To Replace Buhari, Against Buhari’s Wishes – El-Rufai

3 mins ago

Intrigues of cash, fuel crisis won’t stop my victory- Tinubu

11 mins ago

Dele Momodu Shares An Audio Interview Of The APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu As He Speaks About Tinubu

18 mins ago

Why we cancelled approved venue for Atiku’s rally- Wike

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button