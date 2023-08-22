Pastor W. F. Kumuyi Shares Vision After President Tinubu Inaugurated Wike & Others As Ministers

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi has a video on his verified Facebook handle, shared a vision after President Bola Tinubu successfully inaugurated Nyesom Wike and others as new Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Before sharing the vision, he started by commending the Presidency on his selection as he said, “Those Ministers that have being chosen are not new people. If you look at them one-by-one, you will see the good things they have done either as State Governors or as other Ministers. I will say they were carefully chosen.”

On the vision, he said, “I see new things for our country through the President and his new cabinet. Let us forget the past, this is a new dawn and new things will begin to happen in Nigeria. We will see something better and higher than where we have being before. Let us support them, accept them and believe that God will work wonders through them. Don’t also criticize them”.

Video description: watch from (26:08)

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (

)