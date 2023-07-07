Pastor remanded after siblings died during quest for spiritual deliverance

A cleric from the Celestial Church of Christ, Alpha and Omega, Ashipa Parish 4, named David Oshoffa, was remanded by the Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State. Oshoffa is accused of poisoning two siblings, Michael and Mahoklo Agbah, resulting in their deaths near the Seme Border in the Badagry area of the state.

During the court arraignment on Wednesday, Magistrate Patrick Nwaka remanded Oshoffa, who was charged with three counts of murder. The tragic incident occurred when the siblings were brought to Oshoffa’s church for spiritual deliverance. Alongside two other accomplices who fled the scene, the defendant allegedly prepared a deadly concoction and tricked the children into consuming it, claiming it would rid them of an evil spirit.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, informed the court that Oshoffa not only knowingly used harmful chemicals to create the poisonous concoction but also administered it to the two innocent victims. The offence was committed on June 18, 2023, within the premises of the Celestial Church of Christ, Alpha and Omega, Ashipa Parish 4, Seme Border, Lagos State.

Nurudeen stated that the actions of Oshoffa contravened Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which deals with unlawful killing, and it is punishable under Section 223 of the same law. The charge against Oshoffa read, “That you, David Oshoffa, and two others at large, on June 18, 2023, at Celestial Church of Christ, Alpha and Omega, Ashipa Parish 4, Seme Border, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Michael Agba, 12, Mahoklo Agbah, 8, by poisoning them with a concoction containing black soap, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

It was noted that the defendant did not enter a plea during the court hearing. In light of this, and considering the prosecutor’s request for the defendant to be remanded until the receipt of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Magistrate Nwaka ordered that Oshoffa be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre. The case has been adjourned until August 4, 2023.

