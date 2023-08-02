Pastor Poju Reveals Best Way To Retaliate To Enemy’s Attack

Everyone has enemies. They may be people who have wronged you, or they may simply be people who you see as a threat. When your enemies attack you, it can be tempting to lash out and retaliate. However, before you do anything, it’s important to consider the best way to respond.

In one of his recent posts on his official Facebook account Pastor Poju Oyemade reveals that you retaliate to their attacks by increasing the intensity by which you carry out God’s assignment on your hands.

In his words “When the enemy attacks you, you retaliate not by hatred and bitter words but by focusing on your assignment and doubling down on the work God has commissioned into your hands”.

Drawing from the Bible, he narrated the reaction of Jesus when John the Baptist east beheaded, Jesus continued to preach till Herod heard of His works and said John the Baptist was risen from the dead.

Speaking further he mentioned that the grace of God would be doubled when one intensifies their processes in fulfilling God-given assignment.

Attempting to retaliate in other ways is often counterproductive. There are several reasons for that namely

First, it can damage your reputation. When you retaliate, you are essentially stooping to our enemies’ level.

Second, retaliation can increase the conflict. When you retaliate, you are essentially giving your enemies the green light to continue attacking us. This can lead to a cycle of violence that can be very difficult to break.

Third, retaliation can backfire. When you retaliate, you are giving your enemies the power to control your emotions.

Pastor Poju Oyemade is the senior pastor at Christian Covenant Centre

thehealthexplorer (

)