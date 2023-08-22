Pastor Paul Enenche Break Silence Over The Wedding Annivesary Of Bishop Oyedepo and Faith Oyedepo

As the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) in Abuja, Nigeria with over 20,000 congregation in five services every Sunday. Pastor Paul Eneche is the publisher of the monthly daily devotional called ‘The Seeds of Destiny’ and also the host of the popular television and Radio series titled ‘Destiny Encounter’. He has also written many inspirational books.

The servant of God in his recent post on facebook was seen as he celebrate God’s servant Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Faith Oyedepo On their 41 years of togetherness

The clergy man reported that ‘Today, we celebrate God for our father and mother in the faith for these amazing 41 years together. May Heaven continue to dwell here and renew the marital wine continually in Jesus’ Name.

His previous post on facebook stated that ‘Before the sun sets today, your expectations shall become your manifestations!I hope your hearts are being prepared this week for the International Ministers’ Flaming Fire Conference 2023 starting today with the relationship program for singles and married couples this evening.

