Pastor Paul Eneche Shares His Testimony Of God Power At Work At The Just Concluded GloryConferenceUK

As the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) in Abuja, Nigeria with over 20,000 congregation in five services every Sunday. Pastor Paul Eneche is the publisher of the monthly daily devotional called ‘The Seeds of Destiny’ and also the host of the popular television and Radio series titled ‘Destiny Encounter’. He has also written many inspirational books.

The servant of God in his recent post on facebook share that there was a massive move of God backed up with signs and wonders in the just concluded glory conference in UK 2023. He also thank the Lord for his Marvelous help at work from the begining of the program till the end of the program

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘For the earth is being filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea. We saw a massive move of God backed up with signs and wonders in the just concluded glory conference in uk 2023. We bless God for His marvelous help.

