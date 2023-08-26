Pastor Kumuyi tells members that following Jesus can bring greater joy than drinking alcohol

In a live-streamed video, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, shared a message with the public during a Thursday Global Crusade. Addressing the theme “MIRACLES OF MERCY BY THE MESSIAH Point 2,” the pastor recounted a story where Jesus called him to come, and despite initial condemnation from those around him, they later urged him to respond to Christ’s call. He recounted how he shed the metaphorical “garment of blindness,” embracing the Lord’s call. The pastor highlighted that while some seek happiness in alcohol, Jesus offers a greater happiness than intoxication can provide. He assured that coming to Jesus would bring more joy and contentment than any substance.

Continuing his message, the pastor emphasized that Jesus brings order to fragmented lives, bringing peace and restoration. He proclaimed that Jesus possesses remarkable power wherever He goes, demonstrating strength and deliverance. The pastor assured that Jesus can rescue even the most wayward souls, regardless of the depth of their sins or the troubles they’ve caused themselves. He emphasized the present relevance of Jesus, stating that His ability to save persists. The pastor underlined Jesus’ continuous intercession for people, enabling the manifestation of divine power in their lives.

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi’s live-streamed message during the Thursday Global Crusade centered on Jesus’ transformative power, emphasizing the joy and order that come from responding to His call. The pastor’s words encouraged individuals to seek Jesus for deliverance, highlighting His ongoing capacity to save and restore lives.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 02:00:00

https://www.facebook.com/pastorkumuyiofficial/videos/682198650621238/?app=fbl

TomTundex (

)