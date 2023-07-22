Pastor Kumuyi Reveals Why Youth Must Confront The Problem Facing A Nation To Make It Better.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on THE IDENTITY AND CONFRONTATION OF GOLIATH in a YOWICAN national Conference In Abuja, the cleric reportedly stated that “You must know the identity of the personality that wants to take up and destroy the nation in order to overcome him. There was war between Israel and the Philistines and they both set up their camps. Then the champion of the Philistines, Goliath came. His height was intimidating. He challenged Israel to select just one man to face him in a fight. As we think of a better youth for a better nation, such youth must confront the problem facing the nation to make the nation better.

Speaking further he said ” As youths, you must know that Goliath was a great giant. In fact, it was because of giants that the first generation of Israel could not get to the Promise Land. They said they were like grasshoppers in their own sight when compared to the men of the land. In this regard, People who do not see their God, the efficacy of godliness, their assignment, calling and promise of God and great things ahead of them only see giants. They tremble with fear and give up.

Speaking further Kumuyi said “You can tell from the language of Goliath and disposition that he would not oppress only Saul or the army of Israel, but the whole nation. He set the time and conditions of the battle. On this note, For us to have better youths, they must confront the lawlessness in the land. Because Lawless people act as if there is no law, and they are among the young, old, students, school-leavers, college students, the various companies, and you cannot be one of them if you are going to rule over them and turn things around for the better. People of the world tell us, “if you can’t beat them, you join them.” But if you join them, you are already captured by their lawlessness.

Watch the Facebook video here.

Fast forward Facebook video from 1 hour 06 minutes 32 seconds.

Dyoungmon (

)