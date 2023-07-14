Pastor Kumuyi reveals why some believers speak with tongues but are not getting miracles.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. He read from the book of Mark 16:17b, which says, “They shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.” And Malachi 4:2a, which says, “But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings.”

The man of God said, “Jesus is the Sun of righteousness, and He is always shining. As long as you abide under the rays of His sunshine, all will be well with you. Some people are saved, sanctified, and baptized in the Holy Ghost. At that time of baptism, they spoke new tongues, but afterward, they abandoned the new tongues and picked up evil, negative, and depreciating languages. No wonder they complain that they are not getting miracles.”

Speaking further, he said, “For you to possess all that is yours, your languages must be pure, positive, excited, faith-filled, and good. Keep declaring the words of faith, and they shall come to pass.”

The cleric implies that speaking in tongues is not enough criteria for believers to work in the supernatural. He affirms that in order to enjoy the miraculous power of God, we must avoid negative language and embrace words of grace, faith, and purity.

