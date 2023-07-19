Pastor Kumuyi Reveals What You Must Do Before Atonement Becomes Real And Efficacious In Your Life.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on the subtopic “The sure atonement for all penitents by faith, the cleric reportedly stated that “Before the atonement becomes real and efficacious, you must believe in Christ. Atonement is available for everyone that the whole world might be saved. The Scriptures says, for God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. (John 3:16-19).

Speaking further he said “The Lord says, anyone who believes on Christ will not be condemned. Why? Because condemnation is not a universal thing, those who believes in the Name of Jesus will not be condemned. This is the necessity of personal hatred for sin, this is the necessity of the personal demarcation between you and sin and personal repentance. Human responsibility is to repent. Before salvation becomes personal, you must repent and believe in gospel. Why? Because Atonement has been made and the blood of Jesus can wash away our sins.

