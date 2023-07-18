Pastor Kumuyi reveals what matters when you go to church, irrespective of your denomination.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. He said, “We used to sing the song; what is your joy if you don’t have Jesus. when sin dominates your spirit, soul, and body? Run to God, who can cleanse you and make you whole. Acknowledge your transgression and iniquity, then ask for mercy.”

Speaking further, he said, “It is good to come to church, whatever the name of the church is, but whatever you do with what you hear in the church is what will save you. No man or minister can remove the leprosy of sin; you must come to God and confess. If sin remains there, just as the leper is kept at a distance, it will isolate you from God. There is no joy as long as the stain of sin is there; joy comes when the power of sin is totally broken.”

This implies that no pastor or church leader can wish our sins away unless we come to Jesus sincerely, confessing and renouncing our evil ways. He said, “After the cleansing has been done, then it will be possible to teach sinners and transgressors the way to the Lord by talking about how you were saved. May the cleansing power of God that has worked in your life lead others to the Lord in Jesus name.”

Kumuyi said this while preaching on the topic, “the cleansing power of God,our high priest.”

