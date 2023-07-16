Pastor Kumuyi reveals what King Herod was thinking When he first saw Jesus.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. The man of God, while teaching on the topic “Reviving Christ’s Timeless Ministry In The Present-Day Ministers,” said, “When Herod saw Jesus, he said John the Baptist had arisen because he was the one who killed him. He didn’t believe anyone could do what Jesus was doing except the one who died and rose. “

Speaking further, he said, “When we are revived and we minister like Jesus, then someone will say, It’s like Jesus has arisen again. But He is alive—alive in you and in me. This is the purpose we want to see in this message.”

Kumuyi wants believers to embody the totality of the life of Christ in them. He believes that as Christ is no longer physically present on earth, we are his representatives. He encourages members to Bring out that hidden Christ in them for the world to see through the preaching of the gospel, living a holy life, and manifesting the power of God by healing the sick and delivering the oppressed.

Finally, he said, “Let the world, audience, sinners, sick, depressed, and oppressed see Jesus in you. If they don’t see Him in you and they see your weak, doubting, unbelieving, and undependable self, you are not in ministry. We are in ministry when our congregations see Jesus in us.”

The cleric taught this on the Saturday ministers retreat for leaders and workers in the church.

( Fast forward to 10 minutes for the sermon)

Menculture (

)