Pastor Kumuyi reveals the new approach to prayers.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. The man of God, while speaking on the topic, “The Father’s Answer To Prayer In The Son’s Name,” He Read from the book of John 16:23, which says, “And in that day ye shall ask me nothing. Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in my name, he will give it to you.” And Matthew 7:11, which says, “If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father, who is in heaven, give good things to them that ask him?”

According to the first text we read in John 16:23, the cleric said Jesus was referring to the future when He would not be physically present with his disciples. He was showing them that things would be as good as when He was with them and that they would even be better by then. At the time that Jesus was talking to them, whenever they needed anything, they asked Him, and He provided for them, but at a future time, they would ask the Father in His name.

Kumuyi clarifies that the old approach to praying was to ask the Father in heaven, and he would answer, but the new approach is to ask the Father in his name, which explains our reason for praying in Jesus name. He said, “We see that Jesus referred to the disciples asking the Father directly, but He said after His departure, we will ask the Father in His name. When the Holy Ghost comes, however, a New Approach comes where prayers are made to the Heavenly Father through Jesus after His departure.”

( Fast forward to 30 minutes for the sermon)

Menculture (

)