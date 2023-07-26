Pastor Kumuyi Reveals The Category Of People Who Cannot Please God

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his leaders on, “The Essence Of Pleasing God In Life And Ministry” at their Tuesday Leadership Development Service

According to him, “Without faith, we can not please the Lord. He has called us so that we will please Him. To please God is the essence of our existence. Paul the Apostle was talking about his calling, about his ministry, and about the impact of that ministry and he’s asking, in that evangelistic programme and ministry, the question is, was he seeking to please men or was he seeking to please God?

He then said that the pursuit of every believers wanting to get to heaven is that he wants to please the Lord and now the very focus of our ministry as servants of God is pleasing the Lord and yet we were told without faith we cannot please the Lord. Our very life, and everything that comes together to please the Lord demands faith because without faith, we cannot please the Lord and we cannot get those experiences.

He then revealed the category of people who cannot please God. He said, “Those who are in the flesh cannot please the Lord, without that foundational experience of Salvation, it is impossible to please the Lord. The religious, the traditional people like the Pharisees, those who are addicted to religion and those who are just worshipping in various places, if they are only religious, they cannot please the Lord. Those who have not crucified the flesh and abandon the flesh cannot please God.”

Finally, he said, “Until the believer comes and takes the natural self in man and flesh and ego and lay them down on the altar, he cannot please the Lord fully. You must crucify the flesh and abandon your ego. Those who have not crucified the flesh and abandon the flesh cannot please God. Until our selves are dealt with, and until is totally taken and given up, we cannot completely, fully and entirely please the Lord.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 15 minutes

PrayerMedia (

)