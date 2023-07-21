Pastor Kumuyi gave one reason why King Nebuchadnezzar was the worst of sinners.

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. He read from the book of Daniel 3:1–6, which says, ” Nebuchadnezzar the king made an image of gold, whose height was threescore cubits, and the breadth thereof six cubits: he set it up in the plain of Dura, in the province of Babylon. And whosoever falleth not down and worshipeth shall the same hour be cast into the midst of a burning fiery furnace.”

The man of God said, “Nebuchadnezzar is referred to here as the worst of sinners because he set up a golden image and commanded that all people of the earth must bow down to it, and that whosoever refuses to bow he will throw inside the burning fiery furnace. When Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were reported to him, he summoned them and gave them another opportunity to bow before throwing them into the fire, and he would like to know that God who would come and deliver them from his hands. As wicked as he was, it got to a point that he obtained mercy and acknowledged the greatness of God.”

Speaking further he said, “Jesus the Son of the Most-High God joined them in the fire and they became four. When the king went to see them, he was shocked to see four men instead of three. He had no choice than to extol and magnify the greatness of God.”

He also made reference to a similar case in the scriptures, he said, “We also see Saul of Tarsus, a wicked man who was also bad and injurious receive mercy of pardon and forgiveness. Come to the Lord today, regardless of how bad your sins are. He will save you.”

Kumuyi said this while teaching on the topic, ” the timeless testimony of signs and wonders.”

