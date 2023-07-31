Pastor KK In Warri Hosts The World For International Founders’ Conference

In the evolving history of the world, only few cities have gone through the peculiar cycles of metamorphosis experienced by the city of Warri, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, West Africa. At a time when people thought that the fortunes of this once bustling oil city wouldn’t emerge anymore, a sudden wind of change began to blow upon the city almost thirteen years ago, when God, in His mercies, decided to make this city the headquarters of a major reformation move, under the hand of His Servant, Pastor Korede Komaiya.

The call to locate the headquarters of The Master’s Place International Church in Warri can be said to be one of the best decisions ever entered into, not only to the advantage of Warri and environs but also to the obvious advantage of men, women, boys, girls, families, companies, organizations and ministries all over the world. The crescendo has been building right from inception, as the church hosts event after event, with resounding effect. And now, God moved upon His Servant to host the maiden edition of International Founders’ Conference in the city, a first of its kind in this part of the world.

Clearly, expectations had been building up in different parts of the world. Many looked forward eagerly to the vintage delivery of the select array of conference speakers, seasoned ministry arrowheads in the persons of Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, Reverend Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr. of the Living Faith Church and Reverend Tony Akinyemi of The Shepherd’s Flock Int’l Church who were coming to join Pastors Korede Komaiya and Esther Komaiya to hand over God’s counsel for this season.

As forerunners in the fine art of excellence with in-depth spirituality, crack teams were put in place by the leadership of the church, that left no stone unturned, preparing for every aspect of the event. Arrangements were made for translation in five major European languages. As the 24th through 26th July date for the event approached, hotels all over the city were beginning to get booked to the full. Something really out of the ordinary was coming to town!

Closer and closer the day came, and in her characteristic manner, The Master’s Place International Church rolled out a master welcome atmosphere as registrations onsite and online picked up sporadically. Founders of ministries, pastors and leaders from various countries across the world enrolled for the conference.

At last, the D-day came, and attendees began to walk into the warm welcome of the impeccably dressed greeters and protocol officers as early as 12 noon, for Day 1 of the 3 Days, 4 Sessions momentous event which saw spiritual leaders and founders from various cities in Nigeria and foreign delegates from Europe, America, Africa and Australia converge at the Synergy Centre, (the current venue of The Masters’ Place International Church) billed to start by 4pm.

Excellently positioned reception and registration areas were made available, comfortable and expansive overflows were set up all around the church venue. As the crowds kept filing in, all available seats were taken up. It was indeed a massively attended Three-day event that carried with it an unmistakable presence of the mighty hand of God. Over 50 nations connected online with translations done in French, Spanish, German and Deutch.

Nothing matches the rich depth of wisdom, understanding and strategic counsel that issued forth from all the resource persons. At every session, everyone was held spell bound as they watched a replay of testimonies of the hand of God resident upon the set man, Pastor Korede Komaiya. Truly, no founder of a ministry and his team represented at this unique global meet, will ever remain the same again. There was a definite repositioning of the foundations of many ministries; overwhelming impartation and a reordering of many minds. God visited thousands onsite and online with amazing miracles, signs and wonders. Every actual and online attendee, numbering over tens of thousands across the world returned back to their various bases as ambassadors of a new order. Surely, the revolutionary results that shall be recorded across the globe shall bear credence to what God has dropped into many lives during this conference.

CMSChannel (

)