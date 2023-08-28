Pastor Faith Oyedepo Reveals Why You Should not Use Your Tongue To Speak Carelessly

Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking, the cleric she reported state that ‘Your health is often at the command of your tongue; that is why you cannot afford to speak carelessly. To enjoy good health, you must learn to speak only wholesome words.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘Having performed all that is required, you must also ensure you obtain parental blessings on your marriage. There is something about the blessings your parents pronounce on you that sticks to you until all their good wishes be established in your life.

