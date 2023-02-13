This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pastor Enenche Warns Nigerians To Reject 2 Political Parties During Presidential Elections

Pastor Paul Enenche, the general overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has encouraged Nigerians not to vote for certain prominent political parties in the 2023 general elections.

He said that these two big political parties do not have respect for nor place any value on their citizens. The pastor gave this admonition while he was preaching at his church in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians are highly disrespected and disdained by these two political parties because of the kind of politicians they selected as their presidential candidates and running mates.

According to Paul Enenche, the kinds of candidates these two political parties chose have shown how insensitive and inconsiderate they are to the plight of the people.

He also condemned the decision of a political party to choose a presidential candidate from the North because the incumbent president is also a Muslim and has been in power for 8 years.

He said that this decision is against the principle of fairness in a country where we have several religions and ethnicities. He said one of these two big political parties chose a candidate who is Muslim and from the north.

It doesn’t consider that the current president is already a Muslim from the North. According to the man of God, the principle of justice allows for another religion and ethnicity to take over power after a particular religion has been in power for 8 years.

This is to balance things and avoid being insensitive. The cleric further said that if Nigerians vote for a president who is of the same religion as the incumbent one, we would continue to face the same problems as a nation.

He said the issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential candidate and running mate of a political party is a threat to the collective sensitivity of Nigerians.

He said that he doubts that a Muslim presidential aspirant can’t find a worthy Christian as a running mate in the entire country. He said that it shows how much they take Nigerians for granted. He said these two political parties should be rejected.

