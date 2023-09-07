Pastor Enenche releases fresh prophecy, says the time is set to deliver long awaited mandates.

The General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche, recently shared a powerful message during the September 2023 Deliverance and Healing Service. In this address, the renowned Christian leader unveiled valuable insights on transitioning from mere expectation to tangible manifestation. During this impactful sermon, he also delivered a fresh prophecy, proclaiming that the moment has arrived for the fulfillment of long-awaited results, visions, mandates, and dreams.

Pastor Paul Enenche emphasized three essential steps to progress from expectation to manifestation:

1. Maintain unwavering confidence in your anticipation.

2. Refuse to be swayed by the outcomes or criticisms from those who oppose your beliefs.

3. Foster a deep reverence for the Lord in your heart.

Expounding on his prophecy, Pastor Enenche emphasized the principle that those who cultivate expectations will ultimately reap a bountiful harvest. Citing the timeless wisdom of God’s Word, he declared with conviction that the appointed time for the realization of your prolonged desires, visions, missions, and aspirations has now arrived.

This profound message was delivered in a live broadcast on the official YouTube channel of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, just a few hours ago. It serves as a source of inspiration and hope for countless individuals seeking divine intervention in their lives.

