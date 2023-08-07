Pastor E. Adeboye Speaks On President Tinubu’s Withdrawal Of Maryam Shetty’s Ministerial Nomination

At yesterday’s Sunday gathering, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), delivered a sermon titled “Looking Unto Jesus”. While delivering his sermon, he spoke about the removal of Maryam Shetty from President Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Recall, Maryam Shetty had stormed the National Assembly for screening and confirmation when she was told that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had removed her name.

According to Pastor E. A. Adeboye from the video (1:12:16): “I was listening to the news, and I heard of someone who had been nominated for a ministerial appointment in Nigeria, and she got to the senate, where she was to be screened, only to be told, your name has been withdrawn.

“That is not my God. When my God promotes you, you are promoted. When he promotes you, you don’t need any screening”.

In conclusion, he prayed, “Before the month of August comes to an end, God will promote you financially, maritally and academically in Jesus name”.

