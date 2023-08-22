Pastor David Ibiyeomie Drops New Prophetic Declarations

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries International drops a new Prophecy a recent video shared to the public.

He prayed, “Anyone who has caused hardship on you and your family will never know peace in the name of Jesus. I decree instant judgement of God against anyone that manipulated your loss of job and set up your family for suffering and hardship. Divine punishment and love of God will come upon anyone oppressing you. I curse everyone who say that you will not rise. They will go down now.”

How much do you believe? It shall be established in your life If you believe in the words of prophecy and in the ability of God to bring it to pass in your life.

Click VIDEO for the short clip

