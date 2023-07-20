NEWS

Pastor David Ibiyeomie Drops New Prophetic Declaration

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries drops a new prophetic declaration a recent video shared on his official Facebook page.

He prayed, “In the powerful name of Jesus, I declare vengeance in the camp of our enemies. By the lifting of the Holy Spirit in less than 7 days for your troublers will go to hell. 7 days from now, you will hear that those who were troubling you are gone. This night shall be that night of judgement in the name of Jesus and your own liberty shall be established.

So it is importance that you believe in the words of Prophecy and also in the ability of God to bring it to pass in your life. Irrespective of what the enemy has planned for you, you’re definitely going to overcome. Say a big Amen in the comment box below if you believe.

