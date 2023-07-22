Pastor David Ibiyeomie Drops New Prophetic Declaration

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries drops a new prophetic declaration a recent video shared on his official Facebook page.

He prayed, “Trouble will be endless in the lives of anyone who has vowed to do us evil in Jesus name. Tribulation shall be given to them that trouble you. Anyone that has vowed to trouble us, trouble shall not cease in their lives.”This is an important prophetic declaration and we need to be quite positive about it because God is set to do wonders in our lives.

So for every form to trouble to be taken out if your life, believe in the words of prophecy and in the ability of God to take away those troubles from your life. He will do something in your life that will make people to worship God on your behalf. All you need is just to belief.

