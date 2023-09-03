Pastor Daniel Olukoya Reveals Encounters Some Christians Who Speak In Tongues Do Have In Their Dreams.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Youtube shared a video message to the public.

While speaking On THE BATTLE AGAINST CRYPTIC DEMONS 2 in a power must change hand program, the cleric reportedly stated that “Why should a child of God be telling lies? Why should somebody pray a hot prayer, and after praying, the fear still comes to grip his heart? There is a spirit there that should go. Speaking further he said “It is strange, but true. Beloveth, the fact that a believer may have the Holy Spirit inside his spirit and still have demons afflicting the body, it means Those demons are traders inside the temple.

Speaking further he said “Some Christians Who Speak In Tongues Have Horrible Encounter In Their Dreams, like eating with dead relatives, playing on water, playing with snakes, getting married in the dream, and then they start backsliding. This is a very serious matter, and this is why we need to pray really hard. Speaking further he said “There is a good anointing, and there is a negative anointing. When the spirit of God is at work, the good anointing comes upon him. When the other spirit is at work, the bad anointing comes up. There is anointing of anger—the body will be shaking, the person will be stammering, the person will become violent and refuse to be pacified, yet this same person will preach, speak in tongues, and still get so easily provoked.

Watch The YouTube Video Here.

Fast forward video from 3 hours 45 minutes.

