Pastor Chris Endorses Peter Obi For President (VIDEO)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pastor Chris has endorsed Peter Obi for President.

NewsOnline reports that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the President of Loveworld Incorporated aka Christ Embassy Church, has revealed his preferred presidential candidate.

This online newspaper understands that Pastor Chris, during his sermon characterized the three main presidential candidates and what they represent.

The candidates are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC0, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

While delivering a sermon before his congregation, as seen in a viral video, Oyakhilome revealed what an angel told him about the leading candidates.

He said:

THE FIRST CANDIDATE:

“He is not himself. He is under the influence of a devil. This devil was mocking and laughing, scoffing at Nigerians. The devil is using him. Its a wicked spirit of darkness, a mocker.

The devil’s name is jackal. A jackal is a trickster, a swindler who usually operates on behalf of another for the purpose of deception.

This demon is mocking Nigeria. But he’s been cut off.

THE SECOND CANDIDATE:

In the spirit, the second candidate, if you let him get into office, you will have no country. You would have sold your country.

THE THIRD CANDIDATE

Then in the spirit, the 3rd candidate was afraid of winning. He didn’t want to lose but he was afraid of winning. Then I prayed, Lord give him wings to fly!

HIS NAME IS IN THE BIBLE!!

Watch the video below:

Related