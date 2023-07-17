NEWS

Pastor Bamiloye declares personal prophetic prayer people should emulate.

The founder and President of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Pastor Mike Bamiloye, shared a message with the public on Facebook. He Read from the book of Lamentations 3:37–38, which says, “Who is he who speaks and it comes to pass, When the Lord has not commanded it? Is it not from the mouth of the Most High That woe and well-being proceed?”. This implies that God is the final authority, and whatever he speaks from his mouth cannot be disputed or overturned.

The man of God said, “The mouth of the Lord has spoken to me and said, “It shall be well with me today. The Lord has declared my peace and safety from evil and has commanded the heavens to open up For me today. There will be a rain of blessings and protection over my life. It will be well with me.

Speaking further, he said, “The mouth of the Lord has broken all plans and evil intentions in my life. No plans of the enemies against me shall come to pass because the Lord has declared my Joy. In the name of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, Amen.

The Bible says in Isaiah 54:17, “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord of hosts.” Prayer is to our advantage as believers.

