Pastor Ashimolowo drops new prophecy

Prophecies refer to messages inspired by a divine source that predict events that will occur in the lives of believers within a specific timeframe, usually before the end of a week. These messages are conveyed by God to his chosen individuals, known as anointed servants, who then deliver them according to their spiritual guidance.

During the Morning Glow service held on July 11th, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the founder and general overseer of the Kingsway International Christian Centre, shared a new prophecy with the congregation. He declared that the prophecy would be fulfilled before the current week concludes.

In a video recording of the service, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo expressed, “I prophesy to you that before the end of this week, any obstacles causing delays in your life will be removed in the name of Jesus. The hold of frustration and backwardness in your life is shattered, invoking the name of Jesus! God will create pathways in the most challenging circumstances and bring blessings to your life when it seems impossible. May the cleansing power of Jesus nullify any spells, divinations, rejections, and disappointments in your relationships. You will radiate brightly like a shining light before the week concludes, in Jesus’ name.”

