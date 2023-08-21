Pastor Adeboye Gives An Illustration Of Husband & Wife To Show How Intimate Jesus Christ Is To God.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent post on YouTube shared a message with the public.

While speaking on “FOR WHOM THE HEAVENS OPEN (Part 24)” || RCCG Online Sunday Service || 20th August, 2023 || Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that “When we were looking at the Book of Joshua the last time, we pointed out to us what will appear to be routines in life – things we do from day to day. We also say that the 7th day is going to be the day the wall will fall but before the 7th day, we have to go through day 1, 2, 3 and so on till day 6. Every number has its significance. I am going to give you a brief run down of the theology of numbers:

1. The number of God the Father: Number one is the number of wholeness. It is the number for uniqueness. It is the number of self sufficiency.

2. The number of God the Son; the Lord Jesus Christ. It is the number of intimacy. When you’re talking of husband and wife, when a man gets married and people spend a lot of time at the reception, etc and then they get home and the best man or lady don’t want to leave. If only they can see what the couple are saying – “get away from here” we are at that stage where 3 will be a crowd. It is also the number for cooperation. When 2 people are so alike in everything, they do everything in common.

3. The number of the Trinity: God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit; 3 in one. As we see it demonstrated in Matthew 3:16-17. God the Son was being baptized and as he was coming out of the water, God the Holy Spirit descended like a dove and lighted on him. God the Father spoke from Heaven to let everybody know that this baptism, there are 3 of us in it together. It is also the number of tremendous strength. Ecclesiastes 4:9-12.

Speaking lastly he said “When you find 3 people who can be absolutely connected that they become like one, it is very difficult to defeat them. The Elders In Africa Said, “A Tripod Stand Is The One That You Use To Carry Your Cooking Pot and your cooking pot is safe provided it is sitting on a tripod. It is the number of stability, security, unbreakable friendship.

Watch The Youtube Video Here.

Fast forward Youtube Video from 41 minutes.

Dyoungmon (

)