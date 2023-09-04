Pastor Adeboye Explains How God Saved Him From Instant Death In Surulere

General Overseer Of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye has shared an awesome testimony of how He was divinely rescued from being crushed to death instantly by a car in Surulere, Lagos.

The clergy man made this known while he spoke on the sermon, “UNCOMMON MIRACLES” at RCCG SEPTEMBER 2023 THANKSGIVING SERVICE.

According to excerpts from the service released by CHURCH GIST, He said,

“There are testimonies that are difficult to share. God can give you a miracle that you yourself will know: if I tell people that God did this for me, they won’t believe me. Church Gist. Miracles difficult to share. Genesis 21:5-7

” I came to Lagos, parked my car somewhere in Surulere. Then I finished what I wanted to do and I went to my car, about to open the door. I have already put in the key, the door was open, I just wanted to move back so that the door can open and I felt a very big hand slammed me against my car. I mean the hand flattened me against the car. I was about to say, who did that? When all of a sudden, one car came round the corner, flashed past me, so close to me that I could feel the wind on my dress. If I had moved just one centimetre back, I won’t be here today. But when you tell people that kind of story you know what they will say, “a hand slammed you against your car? In Surulere? Is it during the day or night? Are you saying God came down from Heaven and with his mighty hand protected you from instant death? Or may be some angels are walking about?” They are telling you, “Sir, we don’t believe you.”

