Pastor Abioye Reveals That Reading Books On Faith Makes You Think And Enlarge Your Faith

According to the cleric, he reportedly stated that “when you read books on faith, you think and enlarge your. Faith comes when you read the word of God. The bible is a book on faith. It increases your faith in God. Without faith it is impossible to please God. Reading Books on faith by other men of God, this also enhances your faith in God. Reading cannot be overemphasized, it is a habit to be developed by anyone who aspires to be a leader.

While speaking further, he stated that “when you read books on management, you broaden your managerial skills. What you read determines your thoughts and your thoughts determines your height in life.

Finally, challenge your mind and provoke your thoughts with good books.

