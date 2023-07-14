NEWS

Pastor Abioye Reveals That Reading Books On Faith Makes You Think And Enlarge Your Faith

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read

BThe Vice president of the Living Faith Church World Wide aka Winners Chapel international Bishop David Olatunji Abioye shared a post the Winners Chapel international Facebook page to the public


According to the cleric, he reportedly stated that “when you read books on faith, you think and enlarge your. Faith comes when you read the word of God. The bible is a book on faith. It increases your faith in God. Without faith it is impossible to please God. Reading Books on faith by other men of God, this also enhances your faith in God. Reading cannot be overemphasized, it is a habit to be developed by anyone who aspires to be a leader.

While speaking further, he stated that “when you read books on management, you broaden your managerial skills. What you read determines your thoughts and your thoughts determines your height in life.

Finally, challenge your mind and provoke your thoughts with good books.

Divinelyme (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Sit-At-Home: We Lose Over N10bn Every Monday – Gov Mbah

21 seconds ago

NJC recommends appointment of 28 judges to Tinubu, governors

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigeria’ll see prosperity under Tinubu–Oba Alao; Tinubu meets Oba of Benin in Aso Rock

14 mins ago

SE has lost a lot because of sit-at-home orders, about N4trn was lost in the last 2yrs-Benjamin Kalu

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button