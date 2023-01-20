Past and present governors currently serving as running mates in the 2023 Presidential election

A number of incumbent and former governors were looking to take their political careers to the next level by going from leading a state to presiding over a country. However, while many of these past and present governors lost the Presidential ticket at their Party’s primaries, others managed to emerge as running mates to their Party’s flag bearers.

1- Ifeanyi Okowa

Incumbent Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa, will hand over power on the 29th May later this year following the completion of his eight year tenure. Although he didn’t contest for the 2023 Presidential ticket, Okowa was picked as running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). It’s likely he would go from being governor to becoming Vice President should PDP win at the polls next month.

2- Kashim Shettima

He served as Governor of Borno State (2011-2019), before being picked by APC to serve as running mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 Presidential election. Shettima is a muslim like Tinubu and as gathered, he withdrew as a nominee in the Senate in order to run alongside the former Governor of Lagos State in the Presidential race.

