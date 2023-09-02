NEWS

Passengers rushed to hospital as minibus rams into abandoned truck on Lagos road

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
Some passengers inside a minibus sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to a hospital when the driver of the bus lost control and rammed into an abandoned truck on a road in Lagos State.

The accident occurred early on Saturday morning at Meiran inward Abule Egba when the driver of the minibus, popularly known as Korope, lost control, apparently due to poor visibility as a result of the rainfall that occurred in the area.

(Caption): The accident scene as posted by LASTMA on Saturday.

As a result of this, the vehicle rammed into the truck which had earlier hit a road median that led to both the driver and the motor boy to abandon the vehicle on the road.

Following the accident, some passengers inside the Korope sustained various degrees of injuries and were said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The accident was announced by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on its Twitter handle on Saturday, which added that men of the state police command had been contacted while its officials were on ground to control the traffic situation at the scene of the accident.

Below are screenshots of the tweets by LASTMA on the accident:

Below is the screenshot of the tweet about the truck incident that made it to be abandoned on the road:

